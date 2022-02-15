In-laws booked for woman's death

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: A newly married woman, Sharanpreet Kaur (21), was brutally murdered by her in-laws at Kacha Pakka village falling under Patti subdivision here on Sunday night. The victim was married to Devinder Singh just three months ago. Surinder Singh, father of the victim, a resident of Vasa Mala (on the Lohian-Jalandhar road), said Devinder Singh and other members of the family had been torturing his daughter for dowry. He said on Sunday night Devinder sent him a message that Sharanpreet Kaur died a natural death. Immediately after receiving the message, the family reached the spot and observed that there were multiple injury marks on her body. Jagjit Singh, SHO, Kacha Pakka police, said a case under Section 304-B of the IPC had been registered against the in-laws of the victim. After a post-mortem at the Civil Hospital, Patti, the body was handed over to the victim’s parents. OC

Snatchers held with weapons

Amritsar: Sultanwind police on Monday arrested two snatchers and recovered two illegal firearms and bullets from their possession. They were identified as Amardeep Singh of Devidasspura village and Laali Singh of Gehri Manid in Jandiala Guru. Sub-Inspector Paramjit Singh of CIA staff said the accused were involved in incidents of vehicle-thefts and snatchings at gunpoint. They were arrested following a tip-off. During search, the police recovered a country-made pistol of .32 bore calibre along with four live rounds, a country-made single barrel pistol of .315 bore with two bullets. The police also seized a stolen bike from their possession. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against them. They were brought on police remand for further interrogation. TNS

Vallah festival: kites dot sky

Amritsar: The festival of kites (kothe da mela) was observed at Vallah village on the outskirts of city on Sunday. Hundreds of kite lovers participated in various competitions. Kabaddi matches were also organised on the occasion. City residents celebrate the Kothe da mela to remember the visit of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadhur, at Vallah village. The festival is also known as “Maian da Mela” (festival of elderly women). Elderly woman visits the Gurdwara Kotha Sahib for blessings. The festival goes on for one month, but most of the devotees come on Sunday. The weather is also favorable for flying kites. A large number of youngsters gather in the grounds near Sabji Mandi Bridge and fly kites. Some kite flying competitions also held on the occasion. Villagers organise kabaddi tournament too. Several kabaddi teams from peripheral villages participated in the tournament. Deva Singh, a resident said, “I visits here every year and fly kites. The grounds are shrinking day-by day. Kite lovers enjoy this festival”. TNS

Drone seized from field

Tarn Taran: The Jhabal police recovered a drone from the field of farmer Kashmir Singh, a resident of Bhuchar Khurd, a border village, on Sunday. After the police received the report, SHO Inspector Jaswant Singh searched the field with his police party and seized the drone. There was an envelope attached to the drone, in which there were 10 pieces of barfi (sweet). A case under Section 188 of the IPC and Sections 10, 11, 12 of the Aircraft Act 1934 was registered. OC

District reports 15 positive cases

Amritsar: The district reported 15 positive cases on Monday talking the tally to 59,184. The cases include nine new cases and six contacts of positive patients. The health authorities have also reported recovery of 12 patients, with which the total recovery count increased to 57,404. The district at present has a total of 102 active cases. TNS

14 test +ve in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: Fourteen new cases were reported on Monday, taking the number of active cases to 86. As many as 9,703 citizens got vaccinated today. The Health Department said a total of 8,29,791 persons had been given 13,86,954 jabs till February 14. About 392 persons have succumbed to the virus till date.