In Teesri Jung, women declare war against drugs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 21

If the storm of militancy that shook Punjab was not enough, the dark shadow of drugs and substance abuse that has been plaguing the state has been playing with the peace and youth of Punjab.

Reflecting on the pain of human tragedy caused by drug abuse, Punjabi play “Teesri Jung” was staged at the Punjab Naatshala during the ongoing Silver Jubilee Festival.

Presented by “Alfaz” theatre, the play attempted to give both the reason and solution for this issue in a poignant manner.

Based on the story “Mitti Rudan Kare” by Baldev Singh, the play has been adapted in Punjabi by actor-director Mandeep Ghai and Jaswant Mintoo and directed by Mintoo.

The story of the play is about a man named Jassa, who lives in a border village with his wife (Rani), mother (Bhani) and brother (Shera). His father had passed away a few years ago and had left some land to the two brothers. Jassa is a chronic alcoholic. He does not help with housework or farm work. Along with farming, Shera also takes care of animals. His uncle (Bikkar) also lives in the same village. Bikkar is a drug smuggler and gets drugs from across the border. The twist in the tale comes when Jassa’s grandfather evicts him from the property. Uncle Bikkar takes advantage of the situation and gets Jassa addicted to drugs.

With a woman at the helm, the play stressed on the role of women in confronting the drug problem in the state and how they can become an important part in this war against drugs.