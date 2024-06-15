In three days, police recover snatched car

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 14

Three unidentified persons snatched a car from Ashish Sharma, a resident of Tilak Nagar, who had gone to the bus stand to pick up his sister three days ago. He had borrowed the car (PB02-BA-1601) from his friend Pawan Kumar.

Nevertheless, the police had recovered the car after a chase. The accused fled after leaving the car behind in Indira Colony area on the Majitha road. An FIR was registered by the police on Thursday.

In his complaint to police, Ashish stated that he borrowed the car of his friend and went to the bus stand to pick up his sister who was coming from Haridwar. He said he was waiting for his sister outside Gate No.1 of the bus stand when unidentified persons came to him. He said before he could understand, the accused snatched the keys of the car and bundled him into the car. He said they took the car to the Hussainpura chowk where they threw him out of the car and drove away.

Investigating officer Kapil Dev said three police teams followed the car with the help of CCTV cameras installed on the roads under the Smart City project. After a lot of hard work and chase, the police recovered the car. He said efforts were on to identify and arrest the suspects.

Meanwhile, Cantonment police have arrested two snatchers and seized a snatched scooter from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Rahul of Jhabal road area and Vishal Sharma, alias Lotan, of Islamabad area. Their two accomplices Raghu Arora of Dream City, Jhabal road, and Raman of Islamabad are still absconding.

Complainant Rajinder Singh told the police that on Thursday morning, some persons had snatched his scooter (PB-02-CN-1659). Following investigations, the police identified the accused and arrested two of them. Further raids were on to nab the absconders.

