 Inadequate infrastructure affects Amritsar’s fire preparedness : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Inadequate infrastructure affects Amritsar’s fire preparedness

Inadequate infrastructure affects Amritsar’s fire preparedness

Inadequate infrastructure affects Amritsar’s fire preparedness

A view of a fire-fighting station in Amritsar. Vishal



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 3

After chairing a meeting to review the impact of heat wave in the country, the Prime Minister instructed that drills for preventing and handling incidents of fire must be done on a regular basis, but the city faces several shortcomings in the firefighting infrastructure.

Dept surviving on bare minimum

  • On the demand of Focal Point Association, the government sanctioned another fire station there on Mehta Road last year. Now, 2 fire tenders have been permanently stationed there.
  • As the city has a population of over 14L, it requires at least 26 fire stations to tackle fire incidents efficiently.
  • Most of the existing fire stations were established by 1970. In the past 50 years, the city has expanded but the number of fire stations has not.

The PM had suggested that fire audit and electrical safety audit of hospitals and other public places must be undertaken regularly. He also said that regular drills for the maintenance of fire-line in forests and productive utilisation of the biomass must be planned. The PM was also informed about the usefulness of the “Van Agni” portal for timely identification of forest fires and its management.

But the holy city has to cover a lot of gap to overcome its handicap in fire-fighting. The fire department in the city often gets 3 to 10 calls per day during the summers. Fire at Bhagtanwala dump has become a routine affair and the MC has stationed a fire tender there permanently. It is really a challenge for the firefighters to tackle an outbreak in the narrow lanes of the walled city for want of proper equipment and supporting infrastructure.

There are only four fire stations that cater to the 14 lakh population of Amritsar. On the demand of Focal Point Association, the government sanctioned another fire station at Focal Point on Mehta Road last year. Now, two fire tenders have been permanently stationed at Focal Point. The fire tenders and other infrastructure have been provided from the existing fire stations. No additional staff has been recruited yet.

As per the Standing Fire Advisory Committee (SFAC), constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, there should be a fire station for a population of 50,000. As the city has a population of over 14 lakh, it requires at least 26 fire stations to tackle fire incidents efficiently. However, there are only four fire stations, including three within the walled city area.

All these fire stations were established by 1970. In the past 50 years, the city has expanded but the number of fire stations has not increased. These fire stations exist in the interior areas of the city, but most of the time, the major fire incidents are reported from the city’s outer areas. The fire stations of Town Hall, Beri Gate and Gilwali Gate are based in congested areas where fire tenders find it difficult to get enough space to cross swiftly and reach their destination on time while attending fire calls from areas in the outer city.

During the peak harvesting season, the rural areas see a surge in farm fire incidents. Crops like paddy and wheat are vulnerable to blaze. Due to lack of proper infrastructure in peripheral towns, fire stations in Amritsar get overburdened. The peripheral towns and sub-divisions of the district have been without firefighting facility for long. There are 10 peripheral towns including Beas, Rayya, Baba Bakala, Jandiala, Kathunangal, Majitha, Rajasansi, Lopoke Chugawan, Ajnala and Attari near the city in the district. There is no firefighting facility in these towns except in Jandiala and Majitha. The government provided two fire tenders for each of the two towns last year

Dilbag Singh, Additional Divisional Fire Officer, claimed that they have sufficient equipment for firefighting and the government is going to set up more fire stations in the city. It is certainly a long way that the Fire Department in the city has to go before it is able to meet the expected standards.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda

2
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

3
Diaspora

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

4
India

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

5
Haryana

IAS couple’s 27-year-old daughter jumps off 10th floor in south Mumbai; suicide note found

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

7
India

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends

8
Punjab

Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

9
India

Air Canada announces expansion of its flight network to India by increasing seat capacity

10
Trending

On camera, man dies soon after smashing a six in match near Mumbai's Mira Road

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 results LIVE updates: Counting for 543 seats gets under way

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends

Trends: NDA 300; INDIA 211; Others 32

Punjab Election Results 2024 LIVE: Amid high stakes, fate of 328 candidates to be unlocked

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda

AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 10 Haryana seats begins

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4

Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1

Himachal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting soon; confident BJP prepares sweets before counting of votes

Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...

Chandigarh Election Results 2024 LIVE: 'Accept it with respect', says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari

Congress leading in Chandigarh


Cities

View All

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Celebrations to be low key if candidate wins: Parties

A village of migrants, Kullian has 1,271 registered voters

Amritsar-bound HRTC bus gutted in fire after tyre burst

Couple dies in mishap, close shave for son

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh Election Results 2024 LIVE: 'Accept it with respect', says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari

Stage set for counting today

BJP, Congress gear up for celebrations

Anti-party activities : Congress expels 5 loyalists of ex-MP Bansal for 6 years

Section 144 imposed around counting centres in Panchkula

Delhi Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in 6, INDIA 1

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in 5 seats; INDIA 2

Ahead of results, visits to temples, counting centres mark the day

Security tightened, 7,000 police personnel on duty in Delhi

Sure about 3rd term for Modi, BJP prepares for counting day

Delhi L-G forwards Raaj Kumar Anand’s resignation to President

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

District admn all geared up for counting today

District admn all geared up for counting today