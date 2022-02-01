Inaugural business leadership summit concludes at Amritsar IIM

Amritsar, January 31
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Amritsar, conducted their inaugural leadership summit, Aarohan’22, in a virtual mode. Aarohan’22 provided the student fraternity a holistic view of how a manager can handle different situations to respond to a cohesive and competitive market with varying conditions.
The theme of the summit was “Rise like a phoenix”, focusing on how industries took up the challenge posed by the pandemic and evolved themselves to not just survive the market, but to reinvent their services to serve the people better.
The speaker list for the summit included industry-exponents included Aradhika Mehta, CMO, ex-Lenskart.com, Lalit Agarwal, founder and managing director, V-Mart Retail Limited, Vipul Sharma, Managing Director, Ducati India and Seema Nayak, Chief Compliance Officer, NCDEX.
Aradhika Mehta emphasised on the challenges faced by the company due to the pandemic- ranging from the reduction in sales to supply-chain issues. She explained the 3C strategy to face any disruptive situation; connect, creative solutions, and collaborate.
Lalit Agarwal spoke about the fundamental things that one should keep doing to overcome challenges. “To serve the Indian consumer, you need to be very analytical. The fashion retail domain is as diverse as our country and several challenges have to be taken care of,” he said.
Emphasising on the importance of having a “Never say die” attitude, Vipul Sharma, MD, Ducati India, asked to be focused on what we are supposed to do. He said, “Human beings are not hard-wired to understand failure. So, taking failure as a companion for life and learning to live with it is important.”
Seema Nayak encouraged creativity among young corporates. “Be different, be you, and leave a trail for others to follow,” was the success mantra. She talked about the challenges being faced by her organisation during the initial phases of the pandemic. She stressed that in these times of disruption, focus should be given on empathy, along with financial inclusion.
