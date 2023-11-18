Inaugural flight from Shimla arrives in Amritsar city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 17

Alliance Air inaugurated a direct flight from Shimla airport in Himachal Pradesh to Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on Thursday. The airline started operating flights from November 16 with the first flight of ATR 42-seater aircraft arriving from Shimla yesterday in the morning.

The flight would be operated thrice a week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. On Thursday, the flight took off from Shimla at 8.45 am and reached Amritsar at 9.45 am. On its return journey from Amritsar, the departure was at 10.10 am with the flight reaching Shimla at 11.10 am. The Shimla airport is located at Jubbarhatti, 22 km from the main city. There were only six passengers in the first flight that arrived from Shimla. On the return flight, there were 18 passengers on board for Shimla. The airline is offering 50 per cent discount on the ticket for the first month.

Airline officials informed that now onward, the flight will take off from Shimla at 8.10 am and reach Amritsar at 9.10 am. From Amritsar, it will take off at 9.35 am and reach Shimla at 10.35 am.

#Shimla #Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport Amritsar