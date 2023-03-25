 Incessant rain, high-velocity winds cause further damage to wheat crop : The Tribune India

Incessant rain, high-velocity winds cause further damage to wheat crop

Farmers demand compensation based on damage surveys

A farmer examines crop damage at Nag Kala village near Amritsar on Friday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune Reporters

Amritsar/Tarn Taran, Mar 24

Incessant rain since today morning would further cause damage to the crop in the areas of Amritsar and Tarn Taran. The wheat crop in the region had been flattenned by the heavy rain and high velocity winds on March 17.

Since the last week, it is third heavy rain that will prove unfavourable for the crop. The wheat crop is at earring stage and with the flattening of the plant, the growth of grain gets disrupted. The rain accompanied by high-velocity winds lead to most of the damage. Most of the fields have been flattened in the region and farmers are worried about the yield.

As per weather forecasting, more rain is expected during the next three days. Agricultural experts say the heads of flattened wheat plants would be damaged if dipped in the rainwater accumulated in the fields. The grain would lose its shine with more rain.

Narinder Singh, a farmer of Daburji village said: “Earlier, it was hot in the month of February, which was unfavorable for the crop. Now the rain and high-velocity winds are damaging the wheat plants. The government should conduct a survey and access the damage to the crop. The farmers should be compensated for damage of their crop.”

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had announced compensation but farmers say no survey for the same has been done so far.

“The government often announces compensation for the damage of crop due to unfavorable weather conditions. But farmers do not get the compensation most of the time. The AAP government should make sure to provide compensation for the damage of crop on time”, said Malkeet Singh, another farmer of Khankot Village.

With three hours of more rain in the evening, the low-lying areas of the city witnessed water accumulation. Commuters also faced inconvenience as water accumulated on roads, pits and slops of bridges.

Rabi crops damaged:

Heavy rain accompanied by high-velocity winds lashed the district on Friday. The rain has added to the farmers’ worries as there are reports that in case rain continues to lash the district, it would lead to a heavy loss of not only the wheat crop but also of other crops.

Rain started lashing the district in the morning. After a two-hour break in the afternoon, it started raining again and continued till late in the evening.

Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Sandeep Singh Dhillon said the rain would submerge the fields and strong winds would flatten them. The ADO said the wheat crop was in dough stage and if it got flattened at this time, these would not bounce back from damages caused to them.

Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, a farmer of Sabhra in Patti, said besides the wheat crop, the rain would also affect maze and vegetable crops, including chukandar (beetroot).

Tejinder Pal Singh, a farmer of Raspulpur village, said farmers were already facing an acute shortage of dry fodder and now the problem would deepen for them.

ADO Sandeep Singh Dhillon said a heavy loss of crops would be unbearable for farmers as last year wheat grains shrivelled due to a rise in temperature. This year the extent of loss of crops seemed to be far more than that seen last year.

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says ‘praying for your speedy recovery’
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

