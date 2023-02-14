Incomplete syllabus puts teachers in a quandary in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 13

With just a week left for the PSEB Board exams for classes V, VIII, X and XII to begin, government school teachers rue that 100 per cent syllabus is yet to be completed in several subjects. The teachers blame the non-completion of syllabus on a disrupted academic year due to multiple term examinations, extra-curricular events organised by the Education Department and a delayed beginning of the 2022-23 academic session.

“The academic session for 2022-23 started around May 15 last year, making it shorter than in previous years. Moreover, this academic year saw six examinations being conducted, including three bi-monthly terms, terminal exams, September full term and pre-boards. This compromised classroom teaching as conduct of exams, evaluation work and preparing results consumed time. Earlier, quarterly exams were conducted and then the finals,” said Ashwani Awasthi, a government school teacher and member of Democratic Teacher’s Front. Awasthi said that several sports tournaments and extra-curricular activities also disrupted the continuous flow of classroom teaching.

“Debates and sports tourneys must be planned to facilitate classroom teaching. Instead, there was a seminar conducted on New Education Policy (NEP) for teachers in the district from February 7-10, which kept them away from classrooms. The PSEB Board exams begin from February 20 and the Punjab State Talent Search Exam is being conducted on February 19. Students taking the test will now have less time to prepare for both,” he said.

A science teacher from Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Jabbowal, said that the teachers are trying to take extra classes and finish the syllabus to help the students of Class X and XII. “Every day, since February, teachers of science and math subjects are taking extra classes to complete the syllabus.”

Class XII exams begin on Feb 20