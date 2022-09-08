Increase institutional deliveries, take action against quacks, ADC tells health officials

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 7

In a meeting of the district health society at the District Administrative Complex here on Wednesday, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Surinder Singh instructed the department officials to take action against the quacks operating in the district.

The ADC asked all medical officers to identity all quacks in their respective areas and get FIRs registered against them for practising medicine without fulfilling any of the eligibility criteria as educational qualification and licence etc.

“These quacks are a threat to the life and health of the gullible people and it is highly necessary to stop them,” he said. The ADC also laid stress on the need to improve sex ratio in the district and check female foeticide. He asked the officials to ensure implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act and inspect ultrasound centres regularly.

The ADC also asked the officials to ensure increase in institutional deliveries. He said an awareness campaign should be organised to educate people about the benefits of child deliveries at hospitals. He added that it would go a long way in checking infant mortality rate and mother mortality rate.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said medical camps were organised in rural areas every month.

He said ASHA workers also keep a watch on all pregnancies in their area and ensure that all pregnant women and newborns get proper medical care at government hospitals.