Indecency found in printing of religious books; case filed

Amritsar, February 22
In a surprise visit to a printing press, teams of the SGPC and the Satkar Committee in the presence of the police allegedly found indecency while printing the Sikh religious literature.
The printing press, which was said to be associated with a renowned publishing house, prints ‘Gutka Sahib’, ‘Pothies’ and other religious books in the city.
It has been learnt that the printing work was stalled. The SGPC and the Satkar Committee have lodged complaints separately with the police for taking the next course of action.
Confirming this, SGPC secretary Partap Singh claimed that the printing press had engaged migrant labourers.
“I was informed that it was such a filthy place where the pages of ‘Gutka Sahib’ were being published and kept. We have lodged a complaint with the police,” he said.
A Sikh activist, Amrik Singh Ajnala, who was on the spot, said, “We saw that ‘Gutka Sahib’ and other religious books were being desecrated. We demand stern action against the publishers for this indecency.”
Division B police station SHO Shivdarshan Singh said an FIR under Sections 295-A and 292 of the IPC has been registered on the basis of complaints filed by the SGPC and the Satkar Committee against the publishing firm.
