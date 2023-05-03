Inderbir Singh Nijjar reviews construction work of stadium

Amritsar, May 2
A sports stadium will be set up in the Amritsar South Assembly constituency to encourage youth towards sports.
Cabinet minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Sports Stadium was being constructed at Pati Bahniwala of the Sultanwind area and it would soon be dedicated to residents of the area.
A team of officials associated with the minister today visited the sports stadium and reviewed the ongoing work there. Officials concerned were asked to speed up the construction of the stadium. Development works were being done rapidly in the southern constituency.
