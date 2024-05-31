INDIA bloc an alliance to protect ‘parivar’, ‘bhrashtachar’: Nadda

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

INDIA bloc is an alliance to protect “parivar” and “bhrashtachar” said JP Nadda, BJP national president, while addressing a rally in support of party candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu here on Thursday. “Most of its leaders are either on bail or in jail,” he said.

“There is not even one leader in this bloc who does not have its name involved in any scam,” Nadda said, while adding that all parties which were part of the bloc promoted “parivarwad”. He said if Sandhu was elected from Amritsar, the holy city would become the most beautiful city of Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandhu said Narendra Modi and JP Nadda were world-level leaders. He said if any country in the world faces problem, its leaders first called Modi for help. Even American President salutes Modi, he said.

“I have been sent home by Modi and Nadda. Now, I would not go anywhere and serve my people here,” Sandhu said, while adding that Amritsar had already suffered much due to fault in its leaders.

“All kutcha roofs of houses in the constituency would be replaced with RCC roofs within 100 days of the formation of the BJP government,” he said. He said, “The Congress has always betrayed Scheduled Castes. The poor people can only flourish in Modi’s rule.”

Meanwhile, farmers associated with various kisan unions gathered to protest during Nadda’s rally. Only 50 farmers had gathered at Amrit Anand Park in Ranjit Avenue. Owing to their short strength, they dropped their idea to protest at the rally venue.

Another group of farmers, however, managed to get within 100 metres of the rally venue, but was stopped by the police. Farmers’ leaders Rattan Singh Randhawa, Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala and Jatinder Singh Chinna, who led this group, raised slogans against the BJP and accused it of favouring corporate houses at the cost of agrarian society and the poor people.

