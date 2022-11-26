India needs incorruptible young men, women dedicated to serve society: Punjab Governor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 25

Governor of Punjab and Guru Nanak Dev University Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit awarded degrees, medals and certificates to 304 students at the 48th annual convocation of Guru Nanak Dev University on Friday. In his address, he said India needs incorruptible young men and women dedicated to serve society through individual pursuits. “This will lead India as Vishwa Guru again. One must have to build their character to aim for success and recognition follows,” he said. He also inaugurated the Golden Jubilee Convention Centre at the GNDU.

GNDU students in a jubilant mood after receiving their degrees in Amritsar on Friday. Photos: Sunil Kumar

Two eminent personalities, Iqbal Singh Chahal (IAS), Municipal Commissioner & Administrator of Brihanmumbai, Muncipal Corporation, Maharashtra and Prof Gagandeep Kang (FRS), Department of Gastrointestinal Science at the Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, were honoured with honoris causa degrees. They were honoured for their contribution in their respective fields. As many as 136 PhD, two MPhil, 95 postgraduate and 71 undergraduate degrees and 177 medals were awarded to students from various faculties.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Jaspal Singh Sandhu welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries. He also honoured the chief guest and other guests with a memento on behalf of the university, which included a phulkari shawl and a coffee table book.

Governor said in the wake of the National Education Policy-2020, we must ensure that we impart quality education to our students and make them responsible citizens. He said quality education must become accessible and affordable. It should lead to a positive transformation in an individual’s outlook, societal cohesion and inclusive national development. “We must harness this power of education, and unleash the creative energies of young heads, hands and hearts. The new India we are dreaming of will be built on soaring aspirations and acquisition of new competencies,” he added.

Iqbal Singh Chahal and prof Gagandeep Kang shared their experiences of life with the students. They inspired the students to respect their parents and teachers and contribute to nation’s development.

#banwarilal purohit #Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU