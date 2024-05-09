INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 8

Former diplomat and BJP nominee Taranjeet Singh Sandhu, former cabinet minister and SAD candidate Anil Joshi, NRI Affairs Minister and AAP candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, incumbent Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla are braving blistering heat to woo electorates in the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat.

Sweltering heat accompanied by loo did not upset the daily canvassing schedule of candidates who are up in the morning to meet their party leaders at home or visiting their houses to interact with them over breakfast. Many of them went straight to meet people after drawing a plan at their houses.

Today morning, Aujla suddenly reached a wrestlers’ arena. Recalling his childhood days, he also tested his strength. Aujla spent some leisure time with the wrestlers at famous Bijli Pahalwan’s akhara located on Lawrence road. He rehearsed some moves with wrestlers. He said the youth of Punjab was currently in the grip of drugs but they could be wean away with the help of sports.

AAP candidate Dhaliwal interacted with electorates of ward numbers 51, 56, 58, 59, 66, 73 and others of the central constituency along with its MLA Dr Ajay Gupta. He also held Nukkad meetings.

Targeting the BJP, he said this Lok Sabha election was a battle to save the constitution of the country. Otherwise, the BJP would abolish the constitution. He flayed SAD and the Congress.

He said MP Gurjit Singh Aujla did not have any development done for the city to show to its residents.

Similarly, SAD candidate Joshi held a number of meetings with electorates of different segments. In his interaction he tried to bring home the advantages of having a strong representation of a regional party at the Centre. Then a number of projects could be brought here.

BJP’s Sandhu took part in two meetings at home at 8:30 am and 9 am. After holding a breakfast meeting at Moodal village at 9:30 am, he paid obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurdwara on the Mehta road at 11 am. One hour later, he held a meeting over lunch at a village in Majitha.

Subsequently, he paid a visit at Tahli Sahib Gurdwara, Kathunangal Gurdwara. He held a meeting at East Mohan Nagar and went door-to-door in Maqboolpura road. He interacted with electorates at OBC Sampark and Parwasi Sampark meetings in the east constituency. He winded up the canvassing with two home meetings at 8:45 pm and 10 pm.

