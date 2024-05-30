INDIA VOTES 2024: Sukhbir Badal attends roadshow in Amritsar, addresses poll rally at Khemkaran

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 29

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that once elected, his party was committed to invest Rs 1,500 crore to give the entire walled city a heritage look. His party will strive to reopen the international border with Pakistan through the ICP at Atari to give a boost to trade and was committed to form a special industrial policy for the border belt.

Badal was in the holy city to take part in a roadshow in favour of party nominee Anil Joshi from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat. He recalled the people that it was the SAD which had transformed their city into a tourism hub.

Earlier, he addressed a gathering in support of Virsa Singh Valtoha at Khadoor Sahib’s Khemkaran. He said certain forces who wanted to weaken the Panth and panthic organisations were trying to disturb the peace of Punjab. “The SAD will not let this happen at any cost. I appeal to Punjabis to support their own regional party which is committed to communal harmony.”

