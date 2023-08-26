Indian envoy to US Sandhu visits Golden Temple, Pingalwara in Amritsar

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, August 25
India’s ambassador to the USA Taranjit Singh Sandhu observed the working of the Pingalwara Charitable Society for nearly three hours on Friday besides paying obeisance at the Golden Temple and Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh Shahid.
He interacted with Pingalwara wards, Mohammad Nisar, Sita and Renu, who had bagged four medals in roller-skating events at the Special Olympics World Games held in Berlin, Germany, in June. He visited each ward of the Pingalwara situated at its centre in Manawala. He interacted with inmates of the disabled ward, deaf school, special school, physiotherapy and others. He also visited the bakery being run at the centre.
Earlier, Dr Inderjit Kaur, president of the Society, welcomed him upon his arrival at the centre. She showed him the photo gallery displaying the life of Bhagat Puran Singh who had founded the Society.
Sandhu paid obeisance at the Golden Temple. During the visit, he went to Teja Singh Samundri hall, named after his grandfather. The hall is situated in the head office of the Shiromani Committee.
Sandhu said the Golden Temple was a centre of faith for the entire humanity where humans get spiritual power. He said his grandfather had participated in several morchas for setting up the SGPC.
The ambassador said that the present time was the era of technology and the Sikh community should also make more efforts to make students experts in technical education.
SGPC members and officials felicitated Sandhu on the occasion.
