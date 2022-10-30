Indian Oil Mumbai, PNB register win

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 29

Former champion Indian Oil -Mumbai grounded the Indian Air Force Hockey team by 5-0 and Punjab National Bank defeated former champion Army-XI (Delhi) by 2-0 to earn full points on the third day of the 39th Indian Oil Servo Surjit Hockey tournament in progress here at the local Surjit Hockey Stadium, Bulton Park.

In another match today, Spirited ASC Jalandhar entered the league stage by defeating the Indian Navy Mumbai by 3-2.

In the first match of the day, the ASC team was off to an aggressive start, dominating the Indian Navy Mumbai from the very beginning. The ASC team got a penalty corner in the 10th minute of the game on which Ravneet Singh scored a goal on the rebound. Two minutes later, Gautham Kumar scored a brilliant field goal to give his team a 2-0 lead. The navy men played well in the second quarter. A few seconds before the end of the first quarter, Ashish Topno's good effort to score was very well saved by thee rival goalkeeper Navdeep Singh. Till breather, supplymen were leading by 2-0. After the half-time, supplymen maintained its attack and their captain Gurpreet Singh converted the 5th penalty corner into a goal to move his team ahead by 3-0. After trailing by three goals, in the 37th minute of the game, the Indian Navy's Kuldeep made a field goal to make the goal reduce the margin 1-3.

In the Pool-B match, where Army XI Delhi, the Punjab National Bank team 2-0. In the last match of the day in Pool A, Indian Oil-Mumbai displayed controlled hockey against Indian Air Force and defeated the latter 5-0.