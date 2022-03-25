IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 24

A private airline company is going to start a direct non-stop flight on a daily basis from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International (SGRDJI) Airport to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow from March 27.

The flight (6E-6075) will depart from Lucknow at 6.15 am every day and reach Amritsar at 7.55 am. Return flight will take off from Amritsar at 12.20 pm daily and reach Lucknow at 2.05 pm.

Yogesh Kamra, convener of the FlyAmritsar Initiative, said this was a long-awaited connection. Many tourists and Punjabis residing in UP had to take long journey via limited trains and through one-stop flight connections earlier via Delhi. This is a good opportunity for tourism and business exchange between two cultural cities.

IndiGo has opened bookings for flights on its website, mobile app and third party travel websites.—