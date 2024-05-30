Indoor games, daycare facilities await voters at Super Model Polling Station

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 29

After Model Polling Booth, Amritsar voters will now see a Super Model Polling Station. In a unique initiative, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Amritsar Ghansham Thori said Amritsar have a Super Model Polling station to celebrate the festival of democracy.

“The Election Commission of India has already announced elections as a festival of democracy and we have decided to designate Bhavan’s SL Public School polling station as Super Model Polling Station. We are ready to provide a festival-like atmosphere with many additional facilities at booth number 190,191 and 191 of Bhavan’s SL Public School that falls under Amritsar North Assembly constituency.” Thori said stalls depicting the rich cultural heritage of Amritsar, book stalls, rangoli, cultural programmes, saplings for voters, indoor games, creche for children and election based art exhibition will be the main attractions at this polling station.

Elaborating on the initiative, Assistant Commissioner (UT) Sonam, who is supervising the project, said, “The officials and employees have already been assigned duties to carry out various works at the Super Model Polling Station. The main purpose of establishing such a polling station is to encourage voters to cast their vote and also to prepare a road map for the future. The first-time voters will be honoured with certificates by the district administration at this polling station.” She added, “Many women voters come with their small children, keeping in mind their convenience, a creche for children will also be set up at this polling station. Special invitation letters have already been sent to the district-level SVEEP icons.”

She appealed the voters of Amritsar to exercise their democratic right on June 1 to strengthen the roots of democracy. The District Electoral Office is also pulling all hands on decks approach to ensure increased voter participation, given the heatwave might keep voters from visiting the polling stations.

