Indrapuri residents up in arms after cow dies of electrocution

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 31

Residents of Indrapuri have been facing inconvenience due to choked sewer lines with water overflowing from the drains accumulating in the streets. A large number of residents are reportedly suffering from various diseases because of the contamination.

On Thursday morning, a cow died of electrocution in an electric meter box as water had accumulated there. The cow owner Rishu had a narrow escape but could not save his animal. Rishu said that the sewerage system in the area has been choked for the last several months. The Municipal Corporation staff have been approached several times but no MC official or employee has shown concern.

The residents led by a social activist Jaswant Singh Indrapuri had staged a demonstration against the choked sewer lines and supply of contaminated potable water. The residents claimed that the sewer lines needed desilting and it could be done only with the help of super sucker machines. They have requested the area MLA and municipal officials to provide the machines but no attention has been paid.

Cow owner Rishu demanded compensation from the government and claimed that it had died due to the negligence of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and MC officials. The loss should be compensated and action taken against the authoritieconcerned, he demanded.