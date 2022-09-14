Induction programme for new batch

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Academic Session 2022 at Global Group of Institutes commenced with a student induction programme in which the new students were told about their beginning and were also made aware of the rules and regulations to be followed during their stay at the campus. Freshers were informed about the importance of assignments, teaching methodology, academics, sports and cultural activities undertaken at the Institute. Special stress was laid on education philosophy pursued at the Global Group of Institutes. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, vice-chairman informed about various measures taken by the institute over the years to upgrade the facilities for the benefit of students.

DAV students shine in JEE Advanced

Seven students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, have cleared JEE advanced examination. Nipun Nohria secured 146th All India Rank and is the district topper. Other students who cleared the exam are Heerak Kashyap, Saaransh Sharma, Abhinav Gupta, Jaspinder Singh, Dev Karan Sarkaria and Sheetal Mehan. Dr JP Shoor, Director PS (I) and Aided Schools blessed the students on their achievement and inspired them to touch greater heights. He also congratulated the parents. Regional officer Punjab Zone Dr Neelam Kamra and the Manager of the school Dr Pushpinder Walia applauded the stupendous performance of the students and blessed them for their future endeavours. Dr Pallavi Sethi Principal of the school , expressed her jubilation at the success of the students and wished them good journey ahead.

Workshop on ip rights conducted

The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of DAV College, Amritsar in association with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Intellectual Property Management, Government of India, Nagpur organized an online workshop on ‘Intellectual Property Rights, Patents and Design Filing’ under the guidance of Principal and IIC, President Dr Rajesh Kumar and IIC vice-president Dr Daisy Sharma. The resource person was Dr Bharat Suryavanshi, Asst Controller of Patents & Design, IPO Mumbai/RGNIIPM, Nagpur. Dr Bharat Suryavanshi shared the detailed information about the training of examiners of Patents, Designs, Trademarks and Geographical Indications, IP professionals, IP managers, imparting basic education to user communities, government functionaries and stake holders involved in creation, commercialization and management of intellectual property rights. He also discussed the steps to facilitate research on IP related issues including preparation of study reports and policy analysis of relevance to government. Apart from this, he also emphasized upon the needs of increasing general awareness and understanding of government officers and users of IP systems in universities and other educational institutions.