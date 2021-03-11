Induction workshops begin for newly appointed ETT teachers

Amritsar, August 17
Amid the recruitment process of teachers for government primary and elementary school teachers, a three-day seminar-cum-induction programme of newly appointed teachers commenced at Amritsar.
Teachers from different blocks of the district participated in the seminar. A team of “Padho Punjab Padhao Punjab” led by officials of the district education department were the resource persons, who conducted conditioning exercises under Nipun Bharat Mission, which is aligned with the National Education Policy, 2020.
District Education Officer (elementary) Rajesh Sharma said recruitment was underway for primary school teachers as 6,635 teachers have been appointed across the state for primary schools. “The district alone has got 231 new teachers for primary schools. Further 4,595 recruitments have been added to fill the vacancies across the state in primary schools. These training workshops are part of the process to upgrade the teachers regarding new policy changes and advance learning tools,” he added.
District Coordinator and Assistant District Coordinator Mandeep Singh and Sarabjit Singh have been preparing tasks for the workshops for newly recruited teachers.
Over a span of next three days, the district will get more teacher recruits under the recent process. Among 6,635 ETT teachers appointed in government primary schools, 823 ETT teachers were recruited for the district, including schools in the rural belt.
The recruitment process had begun after repetitive demands by teachers’ unions to fill vacancies in primary schools across the state. Several schools in the district reported acute shortage of primary teachers.
