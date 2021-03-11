Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Amritsar, May 7
The anti-narcotics cell of the city police seized 1,925 litres of industrial alcohol from a local resident, identified as Jatinder Singh of Dhapai, here on Saturday.
A case under the Excise Act was registered against him. The seizure was made following a tip-off that a truck was parked near Burj Baba Phulla Singh in which around 55 cans containing the industrial alcohol were loaded. The truck driver was arrested from the spot while the police also impounded the vehicle. The police authorities said further investigation was under progress.
