Industrial safety training held at BHEL in Goindwal Sahib

Tarn Taran, March 11
A two-day safety training programme was organised by the Directorate of Factories, Punjab & Punjab Industrial Safety Council, Mohali, at BHEL in Goindwal Sahib. The programme, which concluded on Friday, was intended to nurture young minds to develop safety culture.
More than 45 participants from BHEL, GVK Power Limited, Goindwal Sahib, Rana Sugars Limited and Wave Beverages Private Limited attended the programme.
Ishu Sanghar, Deputy Directors of Factories, Amritsar, Tajinder Singh, AGM, BHEL, and SR Kenny motivated the participants and urged them to understand the importance of the safety in their professional and personal life.
Experts and experienced trainers Ramesh Nandanwar, Manpreet Singh and Dr Mrugesh Patel from different industrial units too addressed on the occasion.
