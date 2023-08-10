Industrialists meet ETO, highlight issues

Amritsar, August 9
Representatives of various industry associations interacted with Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO here today.
The minister assured the industrialists that all their issues would be solved and obstacles in their businesses would be removed. Representatives of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, Focal Point Industrial Welfare Association, Bal Kalan Industrial Welfare Association and others put up their demands before the minister. In turn, the minister said industrialists and businessmen had played a great role in the development of Punjab. He said to create jobs and business opportunities in the state, support of industrialists was required and it was the duty of the government to solve their problems.
The minister assured them that staff of his department was actively working to provide power supply to industries. He said for resolution of their other problems he would approach the Deputy Commissioner and the Chief Minister. Chief Engineer Border Zone Rupinderjit Singh Randhawa also attended the meeting.
Major demands of the industrialists included civic amenities in the government established industrial areas, equal power tariffs for industrial and commercial purposes, reconstruction of PSPCL office situated outside Hall Gate and waiver of off-peak load benefit to the industry.
