Industry rues withdrawal of application by govt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 16

The statement of Union Commerce and Textile Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday that the Punjab Government withdrew the application for textile park citing unavailability of land has led to exchanging of arguments between AAP leaders and MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Historically, the holy city has been a hub of textile while being leader in manufacturing shawls, tweeds and blazer in the country and in warp knitting, a kind of cloth, in state. Piara Lal Seth, president, Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM), requested the government to review its stance to allocate the textile park here. He said the Industry Department has been working extremely hard and prepared a proposal to set up the part on 400 acres of land in Ramdas.

He said in entire state the apparel and textile industries in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar exports textiles and garments worth Rs 12,000 crore and logs Rs 11,639 crore turnover. Though the share of the holy city was less among the three districts but historically it was a hub of textile. This could be a godsend opportunity to revive the industry here which would job opportunities to hundreds of youth to wean away from drugs.