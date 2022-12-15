 Infuriated over death of protester, KMSC members block entry points to govt offices : The Tribune India

Infuriated over death of protester, KMSC members block entry points to govt offices

Demand Rs 10 lakh compensation, job for next of kin of deceased farmer



Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 14

The farmers protesting under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, blocked the entry gates to the District Administrative Complex (DAC) and the District Judicial Complex here on Wednesday. Though the protest outside the DAC has been going on for the last 19 days, the farmers got infuriated after the death of a protester earlier last week. They were demanding compensation of Rs 10 lakh, a job for the next of kin of the deceased, besides waiving off the loan of the bereaved family.

Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president of the KMSC, said they had been demanding compensation for the deceased, Balwinder Singh, a leader, who died while participating in the Pakka Morcha on December 7.

He said the administration was not only ignoring their genuine demands, but was also humiliating them. Hundreds of workers of the KMSC sat on a dharna on all the four entry gates of the DAC and the judicial complex since the last midnight. Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, the SSP and judicial officers, could not enter their offices and the judges too failed to enter the courts.

Visitors to the offices too faced inconvenience as long queues were seen up to National Highway No.54 near the complexes. Bowing under the pressure of the KMSC, Tarn Taran SDM Rajnish Arora and SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh held a meeting with the leaders of the union. They assured the farmers of accepting their demands. A sum of Rs 3 lakh with a cheque for Rs 2 lakh was given to the wife of the deceased leader. “The case for job and loan waiver would be sent to the state government,” said the officials.

The officials after receiving the message from the CM’s office gave invitation to the leaders for meeting with the CM on December 28. A cheque for Rs 5 lakh would be given to the family on December 21 on the bhog of the deceased.

The body of the deceased leader was cremated at his native village Gill Waraich.

The officials, judicial officers and other employees could enter their offices after 11.30 am after the dharna was lifted by the protesting farmers.

Satnam Singh Manochahal said the pakka morcha would continue as usual at the DC office and after the meeting with the CM, the next course of action would be chalked out.

