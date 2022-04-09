Inmate injured in clash at Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

A jail inmate was injured after being allegedly attacked by three prisoners on the Central Jail premises. Following a complaint lodged by jail authorities, the police have booked three prisoners, identified as Gursewak Singh of Valipur village in Tarn Taran, Raman of Khem Karan and Gurjit Singh of Mughal Chak village Punian in Tarn Taran.

Ajmer Singh, assistant superintendent jail, said the staff informed that the accused attacked a prisoner Bikramjit Singh leaving him injured.

7 mobile phones seized

Meanwhile, a search operation in the jail complex led to the seizure of seven mobile phones besides two head phones and battery. The five prisoners who were booked included Karanbir Singh of Ghumanpura, Sarabjit Singh of Ludhiana, Sukhjit Singh of Sultanwind, Manpreet Singh of Tarn Tarn and Malkiat Singh of Dadupura village. Jail authorities said a phone was recovered from garbage bin while another phone was found from bathroom near exaust fan.

Parneet Singh Dhillon, SHO, Islamabad police station, said two separate cases under Prisons Act were registered in above two cases. He said these inmates would be brought on production warrant for further probe and to ascertain how they managed to get the prohibited material inside the jail complex. —