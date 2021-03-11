Inmates assault jail official

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Islamabad police booked three prisoners for allegedly assaulting a jail official identified as ASI Jaimal Singh. The accused also tore his uniform and interrupted him from discharging his duties. Those booked have been identified as Karan Singh of Ludhiana, Karandeep Singh of Dhingra Colony and Paramdeep Singh of the Mohkampura area. A case under Sections 186, 353 and 332 of the IPC and Section 52 of the Prisons Act was registered against them. tns

Two booked for murder attempt

Amritsar: The police booked Lovely Aulakh of Uggar Aulakh village and Amandeep Singh of the Mall Mandi area for allegedly attempting murder following a complaint of Harshveen Singh. The complainant alleged that the accused took 700-gm gold from him and did not return. They allegedly threatened him to kill and opened around five gun shots at him. He narrowly escaped the incident. The police have registered a case under Sections 307, 506 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against them. No arrest has been made so far. tns

Three nabbed with heroin

Amritsar: The police arrested three persons for allegedly possessing heroin. They were identified as Tejwinder Singh of Dhariwal Gurdaspur, Charanjit Singh of Ram Tirath Road, Mangal of Kallewal village and Kishan of Sanjay Gandhi Colony. The police recovered 150-gm heroin from Tejwinder and 60-gm contraband from Charanjit and Mangal. Similarly, Kishan was held with 12-gm heroin. The police registered three separate cases under the NDPS Act.