Inquiry begins into embezzlement of funds in Tarn Taran MC

Tarn Taran, April 4
An eight-member team of the Local Government Department initiated inquiry into the embezzlement of funds released to the local Municipal Council by the state and the Union governments.
A complaint in this regard was submitted to the Chief Secretary of the state government by local AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal.
The team reached the Municipal Council office early on Monday, which was headed by Rajiv Shekhri, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO).
Executive Officer (EO) Sharabjit Kaur, however, was not present. Maninder Singh Patanga, inspector-cum-in-charge in the absence of the EO, said he was unaware of the whereabouts of the EO.
Maninder said the team was given the requisite records by the heads of the branch concerned.
According to the information, the council got grants worth Rs30 crore in the last five-year tenure of the previous state government. CVO Rajiv Shekheri said though the exact amount of the embezzlement has not been calculated so far, in the initial stage it was found that cheques were released in the name of those firms that did not even exist.
Sources said more than Rs5 crore is estimated to be the part of the embezzlement.
The team will submit its report to the Principal Secretary of the department soon and further action would be taken accordingly.
Ranjish Arora, SDM-cum-administrator of the Nagar Council, said he, too, had written a letter to the department in this regard suspecting some embezzlement as the Executive Officer was not producing requisite records which were to be verified.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana special assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...