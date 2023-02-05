Install ACs in Aam Aadmi Clinic pharmacies, demand officers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 4

Pharmacy officers of the district health department have demanded installation of air conditioners in the pharmacies of the newly opened Aam Aadmi Clinics here.

After submitting a memorandum with the Civil Surgeon here, Punjab State Pharmacy Officers Association leader Ashok Sharma said most of the medicines required storage at low temperature or otherwise these get damaged.

The association has also demanded from the health officers to get the designations outside their work places changed from pharmacists to pharmacy officers. The association stated that the name of the designation was changed earlier and it is wrong to mention the old designation.

The union further demanded from the state government to recruit nearly 450 pharmacy officers so that the workload on the existing employees can be reduced. The union has demanded that wherever possible, local staff in the area of a particular centre should b deputed at that centre.

Ashok Sharma said presently, some of the employees were forced to travel over 40 km daily to reach their workplaces, while the posts at centres near their place of residence were lying vacant.