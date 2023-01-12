Installation of street lights on Ram Tirath road commences

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 11

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurated the work of installing streets lights on the 8-km-long stretch from the Guru Nanak Dev University bypass road to the historic Ram Tirath shrine on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said a total of 616 LED street lights would be installed on 308 poles on the stretch to facilitate commuters at night. The project would be completed at a cost of Rs 1.90 crore. The minister claimed that the project would be completed within two months.

The Power Minister said free power of up to 600 units per household had benefited 90 per cent of the consumers in the state during the current month as they had received zero electricity bills.