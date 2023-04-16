Institute for Blind to celebrate its centenary with series of activities

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 15

Institute for the Blind, Lohgarh Gate, will be celebrating its centenary year celebrations through a series of activities, which will invite citizens, volunteers and members of civil society to participate in social welfare-based programmes. The institute, which was established in 1923 as first school for visually impaired during the time, set up its campus outside the walled city of Amritsar with just one student. Later, it was turned into a full-fledged institute for education of visually impaired in 1935.

The members of its management today announced a detailed programme designed to showcase the talent of the students in music, dance, indoor games, etc. The institute will also honour 40 distinguished alumni, who have excelled in their profession and brought laurels not only to the institute but to their city as well. Currently, the institute has been adopted by the National Skill Development Department to provide advanced computer training and enlisted 15 students under three-month special course in 2017, which helped 12 students out of 15 to get government jobs under the handicapped category.

The centenary celebration programmes will be held from April 20-23 and attended by ministers Harbhajan Singh ETO, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer and many other MLAs and local eminent personalities.