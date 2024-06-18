INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, June 17

With the aim of preserving the state’s rich history, INTACH state convener Maj Gen Balwinder Singh visited the Gen Gulab Singh Fort at Pahuwind and Nayak Lal Singh Memorial of Saragarhi fame in Dhun Dhai Wala village on Sunday.

The fort is historic and over 200 years old, dating from Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s time and built by his much revered statesman and Governor of Peshawar, Sardar Bahadur, General Gulab Singh Pahuvindia. The marvel is located in the vicinity of Tarn Taran-Wagah border.

More importantly, Pahuwind is the birth place of the great saint soldier, Shaheed Baba Deep Singh, who was baptised by the tenth Guru Gobind Singh.

Maj Gen Balwinder Singh also visited Saragarhi hero Naik Lal Singh at Dhun Dhai Wala village memorial and paid homage to the fallen soldier. He also gave Rs 11,000 to the Saragarhi foundation from INTACH. Preserving the well at the memorial will be the passion project of INTACH.

Tarn Taran chapter convener of INTACH, Dr Baljit Kaur said that she is aiming to bring Tarn Taran into the limelight as the place is historically among the richest in Punjab.

The Tarn Taran chapter of INTACH held its first meeting at Nayak Lal Singh Memorial (Saragarhi Martyr) in village Dhun Dhai Wala, Tarn Taran.

They narrated the history of Saragarhi, Nayak Lal Singh and the journey of the memorial with support of Gurinder Pal Singh Josan. Kashmir Singh from Karmuwala, who volunteered for the inauguration of INTACH Tarn Taran chapter in May, was felicitated along with the Saragarhi Memorial presentation heroes. Subedar Charan Singh, decorated with Kirti Chakra from Dunh village, Tarn Taran, shared his story of bravery during the war.

Varinder Pal Singh, co-convenor of INTACH Tarn Taran chapter, Amandeep Singh, Jarnail Singh Aulakh, Harjit Singh Panesar, Dr Raman Dua, Dr Sukhbir Kaur, Dr Harsimran Kaur, Dr Jaspal Kaur, Dr Daljit Kaur, Prabhjeet Kaur and Dr Gurinder Bir Singh also addressed the gathering.

