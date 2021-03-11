Integrated Command Control Centre to be inaugurated in Amritsar today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 12

Finally, Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL) is going to inaugurate Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) under the Smart City project here tomorrow. Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan had instructed the private firm working on it to install CCTV cameras at 100 locations in the city by August 15 last month.

The MC has established an Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) to keep a check on the movements on the entire city. Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Minister for Local bodies, and Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu would inaugurated the ICCC center at MC head office in Ranjit Avenue.

Under the Smart City project, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) had proposed to install 1,218 CCTVs at 466 locations in the city. The company has installed cameras at 100 sites in the first phase.

As per the project, the entire city will be monitored 24x7 through these cameras on multiple screens, wherein the company, hired by Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL), will look after the operation and maintenance work for four years. This project, which will cost around Rs 95 crore, is being funded by ASCL.

Officials claimed that there would be complete monitoring to trace crime and control traffic in the city. They claimed that every major square and intersection of the city would be covered under the project, in which four to eight CCTV cameras would be installed at the intersections. Similarly, the walled city and outskirt areas would also be covered.

The roundabouts and intersections at Ranjit Avenue, Lawrence Road, Majitha Road, Batala Road, Putlighar, Chheharta, bus stand, railway station, Hathi Gate, Lohgarh, Lahori Gate and other areas would be covered. Under the project, the emergency response system will be active for 24 hours. With this, the police will be more capable than before to deal with criminals.