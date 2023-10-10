Integrated teacher edu programme launched at Guru Nanak Dev University

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 9

The Integrated Teacher Education Programme (B.Sc & B.Ed, B.Com & B.Ed, B.A & B.Ed) started at the Department of Education, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Inaugurating the ITEP programmes, Prof Ved Parkash, former chairperson, University Grants Commission, shared the philosophy of the integrated programmes and threw light on the history of these courses started by Regional Institutions of Education (RIEs) as NCERT’s constituent colleges. The ITEP is a flagship programme of the Government of India under the New Education Policy (NEP).

Prof Ved Prakash shared his experience in various global organisations like Harvard University, Cambridge, Unesco and advised the authorities to develop a culture of collaboration among various disciplines. His advice was to develop a holistic teacher enriched with disciplinary knowledge, teaching competence and above all the attitudes.

Vice-Chancellor, GNDU, Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, said the programme can be a game-changer for developing quality teachers and assured of all support for the effective implementation of the programme at the university.

Prof Amit Kauts said that GNDU is the first and only state university in North India to have got approval to launch this programme in all the three streams for secondary stage with an intake capacity of 50 seats in each course in Department of Education.

The course has been launched in 42 institutions of Central and state universities of India.

The programme has been designed to cater to the evolving needs of the education sector and to equip aspiring teachers with a comprehensive skill set that encompasses both theoretical knowledge and practical classroom experience, he added.

