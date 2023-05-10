 Integrated teacher training programmes begin at GNDU : The Tribune India

Integrated teacher training programmes begin at GNDU

Integrated teacher training programmes begin at GNDU

Kesang Yangzom Sherpa, Member Secretary, National Council for Teacher Education, at GNDU in Amritsar on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

Integrated Teacher Education Programmes began at Guru Nanak Dev University today.

Nanak Dev University (GNDU) is the first and only state university in north India to have got approval to launch Integrated Teacher Education Programmes (ITEP) vis-a-vis BA-B.Ed, B.Sc, B.Ed and B.Com-B.Ed for secondary stage teachers from the session 2023-24 with an intake capacity of 50 seats in each course.

The ITEP, as recommended by NEP 2020, is a flagship programme of the Government of India. The course will be launched from the session 2023-24 in 41 institutions of Central and state universities of India. Also, the admission process will be undertaken by the National Testing Agency (NTA) said Kesang Yangzom Sherpa (IRS), Member Secretary, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), New Delhi. Today, the GNDU hosted a symposium on the theme ‘Expectations related to changes in the regulatory and curricular aspects of teacher education programmes under NEP-2020’ organised by the Department of Education, where Sherpa addressed the faculty members.

GNDU has taken a lead in implementing all the courses offered by NCTE. In her session, Kesang Yangzom Sherpa said that these ITEP programmes are altogether different from the existing programmes being run by the colleges in terms of admissions, curriculum and evaluation process.

Sarabjot Singh Behl, Dean, Academic Affairs, informed the NCTE officials about the university’s efforts to implement NEP-2020 in the right spirit, which includes initiation of four-year undergraduate courses with multiple entry and exit programmes, value added courses, skill enhancement abilities, Academic Bank of Credits, one-year post-graduate degree etc.

Prof Behl also appreciated the initiative of the Department of Education to start a mandatory course in andragogy for research scholars of all the departments.

In his interaction, Sherpa talked about the modalities for effective implementation of integrated courses in teacher education. She expressed her concern about the various challenges, one of them being the gap between disciplinary knowledge and pedagogical concerns. She added that the prime focus at this juncture should be to make discipline an internal part of the training to achieve successful amalgamation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Brigadiers and above ranks in Army will now have common uniform

2
World

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan's arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander's house in Lahore

3
Nation

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah’s statement on scrapping of 4pc Muslim quota in Karnataka

4
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to TV reporter Bhawana Kishore, two others

5
World

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court in corruption case

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan threat: Lookout notice against Haryana student in UK for sending threat email

7
Nation

NCB officer involved in Aryan Khan drugs case sacked from service in separate matter

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana HC extends interim bail of TV journalist Bhawana Kishore; 2 others get relief

9
Nation

MP: 24 killed, 41 injured as speeding private bus falls off river bridge in Khargone

10
Diaspora

Process under way to send home mortal remains of Indian engineer killed in US mall shooting

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Karnataka decides today; will BJP govt break 38-year jinx?

Karnataka decides today; will BJP govt break 38-year jinx?

No party re-elected since 1985

Arson, rioting in Pakistan as Rangers whisk away ex-PM Imran from court

Arson, rioting in Pakistan as Rangers whisk away ex-PM Imran from court

Arrest legal: HC; linked to land fraud, says govt

SC disapproves of Shah’s remark on Muslim quota

SC disapproves of Shah’s remark on Muslim quota

Same uniform for Brig and above from Aug 1

Same uniform for Brig and above from Aug 1

Fate of 19 candidates to be sealed today

Fate of 19 candidates to be sealed today

1,972 polling stations set up | 8,000 security personnel to ...


Cities

View All

Arhtiyas upset over poor lifting

Arhtiyas upset over poor lifting

VB arrests ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Accountant murder case solved, 2 held

MC not utilising cow cess money for upkeep of stray cattle

MC yet to send report to Local Bodies Department

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Chandigarh MC meet on May 13 for nod to new waste plant

Supervisor’s remains found in kiln furnace

Table tops at 4 places in Chandigarh not as per IRC code

Proposal to introduce Administrator’s Award

Aftab charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

Aftab charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

DU to send notice to Rahul over his visit

Fire at Army hospital in Delhi

All set for free & fair poll

All set for free & fair poll

High-stakes battle for ballot today

2,646 plaints related to code violation: EC

Cops on toes in vulnerable areas

Moosewala case lapses call for probe: Sukhbir

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

After ex-shuttlers raise issue, another synthetic mat laid

Three booked in ‘gangster’ Sukha murder case

Wrong parking most rampant violation in Ludhiana, reveals data

LIT to pass Rs 283.48-cr annual budget

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Seven food samples collected for testing

Patiala: Vigil up, public places with high footfall on police radar

Class IX girl brings laurels

DAV students remember Tagore on anniv