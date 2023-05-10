Integrated teacher training programmes begin at GNDU

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

Integrated Teacher Education Programmes began at Guru Nanak Dev University today.

Nanak Dev University (GNDU) is the first and only state university in north India to have got approval to launch Integrated Teacher Education Programmes (ITEP) vis-a-vis BA-B.Ed, B.Sc, B.Ed and B.Com-B.Ed for secondary stage teachers from the session 2023-24 with an intake capacity of 50 seats in each course.

The ITEP, as recommended by NEP 2020, is a flagship programme of the Government of India. The course will be launched from the session 2023-24 in 41 institutions of Central and state universities of India. Also, the admission process will be undertaken by the National Testing Agency (NTA) said Kesang Yangzom Sherpa (IRS), Member Secretary, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), New Delhi. Today, the GNDU hosted a symposium on the theme ‘Expectations related to changes in the regulatory and curricular aspects of teacher education programmes under NEP-2020’ organised by the Department of Education, where Sherpa addressed the faculty members.

GNDU has taken a lead in implementing all the courses offered by NCTE. In her session, Kesang Yangzom Sherpa said that these ITEP programmes are altogether different from the existing programmes being run by the colleges in terms of admissions, curriculum and evaluation process.

Sarabjot Singh Behl, Dean, Academic Affairs, informed the NCTE officials about the university’s efforts to implement NEP-2020 in the right spirit, which includes initiation of four-year undergraduate courses with multiple entry and exit programmes, value added courses, skill enhancement abilities, Academic Bank of Credits, one-year post-graduate degree etc.

Prof Behl also appreciated the initiative of the Department of Education to start a mandatory course in andragogy for research scholars of all the departments.

In his interaction, Sherpa talked about the modalities for effective implementation of integrated courses in teacher education. She expressed her concern about the various challenges, one of them being the gap between disciplinary knowledge and pedagogical concerns. She added that the prime focus at this juncture should be to make discipline an internal part of the training to achieve successful amalgamation.