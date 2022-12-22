Intense fog plays spoilsport in Amritsar, thin attendance witnessed in schools

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 21

With schools directed to change their timings because of the cold spell, thin attendance was reported in most government and private schools today. Most private schools either declared a holiday for primary classes or opened the school at 11 am with classes continuing till 1 pm. While government schools declared school timings from 10 am till 4 pm, it was later changed from 10 am till 3 pm as per the orders of Education Department.

The attendance in government schools remained thin due to heavy and intense fog throughout the day. In private schools, the pre-primary and primary classes saw dismal attendance but senior classes had regular attendance. Schools also had to face difficulties in providing transport with routes changing because of the change in timings. Most private schools that have campuses on the outskirts of city declared a holiday, as they had to adjust the transport route plan according to changed timings, to avoid any confusion for students and parents.

As most private schools will be closing for winter vacations from December 24, the adjustment due to change of timings is short-lived. For the government schools, that are conducting educational tours to Science City Kapurthala for their students, the weather conditions may add to their woes as teachers have demanded a change in timing and schedule of the tour until the fog subsides.