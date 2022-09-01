Amritsar: Inter-zonal sports competitions end

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 31

Two-day inter-zonal sports competitions, held by the Department of Education, Punjab, concluded here today. District Education Officer, Secondary, Jugraj Singh Randhawa, Deputy DEO Balraj Singh Dhillon and District Sports Mentor Kuljinder Singh Malli presided over the concluding ceremony.

In various competitions held, in the under-14 (boys) competition, Government School, Desganj, won the first position in kabaddi, Government School, Chowk Lachhmansar, won the second position in kabaddi. DAV School, Hathi Gate, won the first position in volleyball and Police DAV got the second position.

Jagdeep Singh from Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) School won the first position in long jump, while Sartaj Singh from the same school came second. In badminton, Bhavan’s SL School got the first and CKD School got the second position. In cricket, DAV School, Hathi Gate, got the first and PBN School got the second position.

In the girls’ competition, Priya from CKD School won the first position in the long jump and Jagjit Kaur, also from CKD, won the second position. In the under-17 category, DAV School, Hathi Gate, won the first position in volleyball, while in kabaddi competition, DAV School, Hathi Gate, got the first and Government Senior Secondary School, Chowk Lachhmansar, got the second position. In long jump, Anchal Kumari from GSSS, Chowk Lachhmansar, got the first and Shivani from GSSS, Vijay Nagar, got the second position. In boys under-17 long jump, Himanshu from DAV School, Hathi Gate, stood first and Prince from GSSS, Ram Bagh, stood second.

Ekambir Singh Sandhu of Chief Khalsa Diwan Academy won the first place in the shot put competition in the under-19 category in the athletics competition. In racing events, Vishal of DAV College, Hathi Gate, came first in 200 m, while Abhaideep Singh from CKD came second. In the long jump competition, Sameer of DAV College, Hathi Gate, came first and Gurman Singh Ghuman from CKD came second. In 3,000 and 1,500 m, Arshdeep Singh of DAV College, Hathi Gate, came first.

In badminton, Bhavan’s SL School got the first place and DAV, Hathi Gate, secured the second position.

Similarly, Chief Khalsa Diwan academy got the first place and Arya Girls School, Lohgarh, got the second place in badminton competition for girls. In the kabaddi competition, DAV, Hathi Gate, won the first place and GSSS, Chowk Lachhmansar, won the second place.