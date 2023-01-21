Interactive session for students

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of Spring Dales attended an interactive session with Col Karnail Singh, CO of 11th Punjab Battalion, NCC, Amritsar. Col Singh elaborated upon the basic values of discipline, self-reliance and resourcefulness attached to NCC and how they lead young cadets to grow up into successful, healthy and happy global citizens. Opportunities and avenues opened for cadets were also discussed during the session. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said the interest shown by students in NCC and the career options it opens in the Defence was overwhelming. He said the school had an NCC wing for the last 11 years and young cadets are meaningfully contributing to the social outreach programme of the school.

GNDU football teams shine in events

Women’s football team of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, won the silver medal in All-India Inter-University Football (Women) Championship held at LNIPE, Gwalior, and the men team won the bronze medal in the men’s championship organised at the University of Kota, Rajasthan. Informing about the same, Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, in-charge, GNDU Sports Department, said: “This is a remarkable achievement.” He congratulated the players and coaches. He appreciated the efforts of players and coaches. He said the university was dedicated towards overall development and promotion of sports culture in its campus and colleges. Football coach Pardeep Kumar said the university football players worked with dedication. He hoped that the university team would perform better in the future competitions too.

International conference on MSMEs

Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar, successfully inaugurated the second edition of the International Conference on Management of MSMEs (ICMM-2023) on Friday. The event was attended by various delegates from the government, industry, and the academia. Dr Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, Director, IIM Amritsar, in the presence of Dr Aswathy Asokan Ajitha, Chairperson, ICMM-23, Dr Sunil Reddy Kunduru, Assistant Professor, IT and Computational Systems and Member, ICMM organising team, and other dignitaries were also present. The conference will go on till January 22. The theme for this year’s conference is “Fostering an Innovation Ecosystem”, aimed at bringing out various dimensions of problems in innovation ecosystems and focusing on the role of MSMEs. The conference, apart from paper presentations from more than 70 registered participants, will also host three-panel discussions, one workshop, and one ministry-academia interaction. Forging a connection between three key stakeholders — the ministry, industry, and academia — is one of the key agendas of the conference. The first panel discussion was on the theme “Fostering an innovation ecosystem in Indian MSMEs: The role of government and public policy”.

Sports tourney for tiny tots

Pre-primary sports tournament was organised at Sri Guru Harikrishnan Senior Secondary Public School, Sultanwind Link Road. Principal Gurpreet Kaur welcomed the guests. School students sang the welcome song and performed giddha-bhangra. All students participated in various games with enthusiasm. Games such as three-legged race and other entertaining games for the purpose of increasing knowledge were held during the event. The Principal said it was important for every student to participate in sports as it provides them with physical and mental fitness and also enables them to face challenges of life. A prize-distribution ceremony was also held for the students, who appeared in the merit list of Class IX and Class XI from the second session (2020-21).