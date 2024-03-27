International drug racket busted; 2 held with 4-kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 26

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted an International Drug Cartel backed by drug smuggler Gurpreet, alias Gopa, with the arrest of his two associates after recovering 4-kg heroin and Rs 3 lakh drug money from their possession. This was stated by Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar here on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, and Kuljit Singh, alias Gora, both residents of Sarai Amanat Khan in Tarn Taran.

Divulging details, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Bhullar said acting on reliable inputs, police teams from Gate Hakima police station led by ADCP Zone-1 Dr Darpan Ahluwalia and ACP Central Surinder Singh managed to arrest both the notorious smugglers.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that both accused were directly in touch with smugglers in Pakistan and were regularly receiving drug consignments dropped through drone from across the International Border in Tarn Taran area.

The Commissioner of Police said the two accused are close relatives of notorious drug smuggler Gurpreet, alias Gopa, who is wanted in multiple drug cases, including the infamous drug haul of 532 kg of heroin seized at the international check-post at Attari, Amritsar Rural in 2019, which was handled by Ranjeet Singh, alias Cheeta, of Sarai Amanat Khan.

The case is now being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has also implicated Gopa’s father Jasbir Singh (on bail) and brother Harpreet, alias Happy (absconding), as co-accused in the 532-kg heroin haul case, he added.

