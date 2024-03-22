International Forest Day celebrated in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 21

Nishan-e-Sikhi, Khadoor Sahib, on Thursday celebrated International Forest Day under the presidentship of International Environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh, head, Kar Seva sect, Khadoor Sahib. On the occasion, Guru Nanak Dev Memorial Forest No. 290 was erected.

The Kar Sewa sect in its move of saving environment by planting saplings has competed 25 years today. The sect has gained recognition at the international level as it is being invited by the UN-affiliated organisations in the seminars and other meetings. Special guest of function Nirmaljit Singh Randhawa, Chief Conservative Officer, Mukh Vanpal, Punjab, in his address appreciated the services of Baba Sewa Singh in the field of saving environment. He talked about the schemes of the state government to promote tree plantation and advised the farmers to take advantage of the schemes. He said wildlife was quite alternative of the traditional crops too. Krishan Kumar, Financial Commissioner, Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation, too addressed on the occasion and stressed on saving environment.

Baba Sewa Singh talked about the sapling plantation move of the sect and thanked the farmers to give land to the sect for planting trees.

