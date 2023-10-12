International Girl Child Day celebrated

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 11

International Girl Child Day was celebrated at The Wisdom School of Academics and Sports, Tarn Taran on Wednesday. It focussed on the need to address the challenges girls face, promote girl’s empowerment and the fulfilment of their basic human rights.

In the assembly, grade 1 students presented a heart touching performance giving a message to stop female foeticide. The assembly was attended by all staff members including director Amrit Khera, vice- principal Ravinder Kaur and administrator Shweta Sehgal.

This effort was appreciated by all as such type of initiatives inculcate good moral values among students. If effectively supported and educated, girls have the potential to change the world both as the empowered girls of today and as tomorrow’s workers, entrepreneurs, mentors, household heads, political leaders, and mothers.

