International Girl Child Day celebrated

Tarn Taran, October 11
International Girl Child Day was celebrated at The Wisdom School of Academics and Sports, Tarn Taran on Wednesday. It focussed on the need to address the challenges girls face, promote girl’s empowerment and the fulfilment of their basic human rights.
In the assembly, grade 1 students presented a heart touching performance giving a message to stop female foeticide. The assembly was attended by all staff members including director Amrit Khera, vice- principal Ravinder Kaur and administrator Shweta Sehgal.
This effort was appreciated by all as such type of initiatives inculcate good moral values among students. If effectively supported and educated, girls have the potential to change the world both as the empowered girls of today and as tomorrow’s workers, entrepreneurs, mentors, household heads, political leaders, and mothers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’
Islamist Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on ...
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400
Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...
Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Third smuggler held with drug money
Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77
Before taking over as V-C of the university, he was head of ...