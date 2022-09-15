International Literacy Day Celebrated at KCET

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology observed International Literacy Day to raise awareness regarding literacy. Director Dr Manju Bala said International Literacy Day was started with a motive “to remind our students of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights.” She said literacy played an important role in the economic and social development of a country and it was a matter of disappointment that in Punjab the literacy rate had declined in recent years.

Two-day session on photography

Two-day session on photography was organised by PG Department of Mass Communication and Video Production of DAV College, Amritsar. This workshop was a fun-filled event that offered hands-on training in handling cameras. The initial address by photographer Lovedeep Sohal, who has had two decades of photography experience, was quite informational for students. During his session, Sohal explained the basic procedure behind handling cameras and techniques to be followed while shooting landscapes, family events and wildlife photography. Dr Rajesh added that the purpose behind conducting this workshop was to explore and nurture the creative skills of the students and give them a chance to identify their photography caliber.

World ozone day event at GNDU

Punjab Pollution Control Board is organising a state level function regarding celebrating World Ozone Day on September 16 at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, in pursuance of directions of the MoEF&CC, New Delhi. Giving information in this regard, SE Pollution Board, Harpal Singh said Science,Technology & Environment minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer would be the chief guest and speakers for the function would be Prof (Dr) Saroj Arora, Department of Botanical & Environmental Science, GNDU, Amritsar and TK Mandal, chief scientist, National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi. The theme for the day is “Montreal Protocol@35: global cooperation protecting life on earth”.