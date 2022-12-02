International Medical Conference event kicks off at Sri Guru Ram Das College of Nursing

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

As many as 700 delegates from across the country and world are participating in a three-day International Medical Conference being organised collaboratively by Sri Guru Ram Das College of Nursing with the Oncology Nurses Association of India (ONAI) was inaugurated here on Thursday.

On the occasion Dr Achla, (ADG Nursing) Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Manjit Singh Uppal, Vice Chancellor, Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences, Anita D’souza, Secretary ONAI-cum- Principal, Tata Memorial College of Nursing and many other prominent personalities from the country and abroad were present.

In her keynote address, Dr Sushma Saini discussed tobacco carcinogens, their biomarkers and different aspects of prevention of cancer. Later a symposium on breast and gynecological cancers by Sreevani Kandula from Indo-American Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad, Reena Nair from Mumbai, Shilpa Bhosale Mumbai) and Ranganayaki, Professor at SGRD College of Nursing.

The diagnostic criteria, treatment of triple negative breast cancer, cervical cancer and reconstructive surgeries for cancer patient were discussed during this technical session.

In another important session, Dr Sushil K Maheshwari, Professor BFUHS and Anita D’souza deliberated upon psychosocial factors contributing to teenage cancers and nursing experiences in the treatment of teenage cancers.

SGRD University Dean Dr AP Singh said that it was a matter of great privilege for the university to host such a big event. He added that such medical education sessions help in updating the skills of health professionals.