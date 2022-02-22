International Mother Language Day: ‘Western linguistics influenced by Indian philosophy, poetry’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 21

Guru Nanak Dev University’s School of Punjabi Studies on Monday organised a special lecture dedicated to Sardarni Balbir Kaur Brar to mark International Mother Language Day. The lecture was attended by eminent linguists, who spoke on the theme of “Linguistic Model of Literary Studies”. Besides various academic institutions, teachers, researchers and students of the department also participated in it.

The keynote speaker was eminent linguist Dr Harjit Singh Gill, Professor, Emeritus Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. The chief guest was Dr Jagbir Singh, Chancellor, Punjab Central University, Bathinda.

Talking about the significance of Mother Language Day, he said the development of mother tongue as the language of knowledge is essential for the development of any culture. Dr Harjeet Singh Gill, in his introductory remarks on the mother tongue, said the importance of the existence of a language is evident in the kind of knowledge that conveys that knowledge and worldview. He then spoke on the topic of Linguistic Model of Literary Studies, highlighting the linguistic understanding of literature. He defined the composition as the interrelationship of grammatical and conceptual understanding. He used various texts (Gurbani, French literature etc.) as reference points to explain this. He sought to establish a scientific model for understanding the language of literature in the context of world knowledge traditions. He sought to redefine worldview, especially in the context of Japji Sahib, Maru Solha and Sidh Goshti from Guru Nanak Bani.

Dr Jagbir Singh, Chancellor, Punjab Central University, Bathinda, recognised interpretation, analysis, evaluation and judgment as the four main focal points of literature. He highlighted the insights of the study of the language of literature in the context of the Indian intellectual tradition. He said the contemporary Western linguistics and literary thought was being heavily influenced by the tradition of Indian philosophy and poetry.

Dr Hardeep Singh, Dean Academic Affairs, GNDU, said the development of Punjabi language is one of the major objectives of GNDU.

The District Library, too, hosted literary events to mark International Language Day.

