International Women's Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Indian Institute of Management celebrated International Women’s Day. The event was conducted in the Hostel premises of the institute, with a video being played in front of the audience with the theme being “Break The Bias” by Hrithvi, the HR Club. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Divya Tripathi, faculty member in OBHR, said equality begins at home. She urged the leaders of tomorrow that best practices be followed and the workspace be made more inclusive. Delivering her message on the occasion, Prof. Aswathy Asokan Ajitha said while it is not easy to be a woman in a patriarchal society, it is easy to support one another. She advised everyone not to let anyone define whatever one is and emphasised the importance of being oneself. She concluded her message by thanking everyone present in the meeting and talking about breaking the bias.

Workshop on e-content organised

A three-day online workshop on “Development and Editing of Video and Audio e-content (Quadrant 1 of MOOC)” was organised by School of Education of Guru Nanak Dev University. This intensive workshop introduced the essential components of quadrant 1 of MOOC development to over seventy faculty members and research scholars from various Indian higher educations of repute. Prof Amarendra P Behra, Joint Director, CIET, NCERT, New Delhi, highlighted the use and integration of ICT in teaching, learning and evaluation and also in bridging the language barrier. He mentioned the various initiatives of government in propagating online education to augment learning at all stages like SWAYAM, DIKSHA, NISHTA. Prof Behra further stressed that there was a need to develop digital content which is engaging, interactive and has comparable quality and standards. Hence, teachers at both pre-service and in-service stage should be enabled to take on this responsibility.

Webinar on Hospitality Industry

AGC organised an online webinar on opportunities abroad in hospitality industry. Anubhav Sachdeva, Training And Quality Manager at The Oberoi Hotels; Resorts, Dubai was the resource person who provided valuable information about the opportunities abroad, clarifying the students that going abroad for gaining knowledge is not a difficult task, but timely actions are required to fulfil their future plans and goals. He shared a vast knowledge about the process of industrial training overseas and also discussed the work culture of different countries. Principal VK Banga said, ”Such type of webinars equip the aspirants with the essential culinary and hotel management skills imbued with the capabilities of working in the professional kitchen and food, beverage environment.”

GNDU signs MoU with LSSC

To accelerate the creation of efficient Human Resources with knowledge, skill and aptitude, an MoU was signed between Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar and Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSSC) established by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) through National Skill Development Corporation of India (NSDC). Prof KS Kahlon, Registrar, in the presence of Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu Vice Chancellor, and Ravikanth Yamarthy, Chief Operating Officer of LSSC signed the MoU. Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, at the MoU signing ceremony, said, ‘’The University recognizes the need to partner with industry to ensure market-responsive skill education. LSC brings the strength of a large number of relevant industry partners as well as updated market knowledge to support the programme.” This MoU will culminate into initiation of programmes namely Apprentice-based BMS Degree Programme in Agriculture storage & Supply Chain to provide rewarding career opportunities for those who want to pursue it. The programmes offer an excellent opportunity for individuals who want to study for a degree but also work alongside for a leading global brand in the supply chain industry, earning whilst learning. The Logistics sector is one of the largest employers with over 40 million employed, but experiences wide shortages in terms of a skilled workforce.

Cricket Tournament begins

A two-day cricket tournament, ‘Global Premier League- 2022’ commenced at the Global Institute Ground. The tournament was inaugurated by Sakattar Singh Dhillon, Chief Engineer, PSPCL Border Zone, Amritsar along with Chairman Dr BS Chandi and Vice Chairman Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi. The league matches of 10 overs per inning will be played on 11 th and 12 th March on a knock out basis amongst the 8 participating teams representing various departments. The inaugural match of GPL 2022 was played between the teams of Pharmacy and BTech. ME. Batting first the B.Tech. ME team was dismissed cheaply at a score of 37 runs in their allotted 10 overs. Vishal of Pharmacy bowled superbly to claim 4 wickets. Department of Pharmacy won the match by 9 wickets. In the second league match the team B.Tech. CSE outplayed the Polytechnic Department team by winning the match with a convincing margin of 9 wickets. The third match between B.Tech. Civil and Department of Management also proved to be a one sided affair with B.Tech. Civil team defeating their rivals by 8 wickets.