International Women’s Day: Female security officers,guards felicitated

Amritsar, March 8
Celebrating women, on International Women’s Day, Voice of Amritsar (VOA) today honoured female security officers and guards at an event in VR Ambarsar Mall.
Commending the services of women in jobs that were previously male dominated, VOA president Neeta Mehra said more opportunities needed to be given to women. She said the gender biased norms that have kept women locked inside their homes must be shunned.
“Women, have proven time and again that when given the right opportunity, they excel in whatever profession they choose. Also, considering that security related jobs have often been kept out of their reach, it is commendable of these women to have broken into the male bastion,” said Mehra.
The women were gifted utility items to help them maintain a work-life balance. To make the evening memorable, the women staff from the mall also performed giddha.
Laghu Udyog Bharati (LBU), Amritsar, in collaboration with Fortis Escorts Hospital, also marked International Women’s Day with a seminar on ‘Empowering Wellness and Nurturing Women’s Health’ at Hotel HK Clark Inn, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar.
The seminar provided valuable insights into crucial aspects of women’s health, emphasising empowerment and wellness. The speakers from Fortis Escorts, Dr Ruchika and Dr Huma Noor delivered insightful sessions.
They shed light on crucial aspects of women’s wellness. Special guests Anjali Singh, Assistant Commissioner (GST) and Ragini Sharma, Director Finance, Amritsar Group of Colleges, added their own anecdotes to the session.
Priyanka Goyal, President of Laghu Udyog Bharati, Amritsar, said: “We need to expand the scope of female healthcare and it must be done quickly. Just like the cervical cancer vaccine, more womens healthcare needs must be identified and made accessible.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...