International Women’s Day: Female security officers,guards felicitated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 8

Celebrating women, on International Women’s Day, Voice of Amritsar (VOA) today honoured female security officers and guards at an event in VR Ambarsar Mall.

Doctors during an awareness seminar in collaboration with Laghu Udyog Bharati in Amritsar. Vishal Kumar

Commending the services of women in jobs that were previously male dominated, VOA president Neeta Mehra said more opportunities needed to be given to women. She said the gender biased norms that have kept women locked inside their homes must be shunned.

“Women, have proven time and again that when given the right opportunity, they excel in whatever profession they choose. Also, considering that security related jobs have often been kept out of their reach, it is commendable of these women to have broken into the male bastion,” said Mehra.

The women were gifted utility items to help them maintain a work-life balance. To make the evening memorable, the women staff from the mall also performed giddha.

Laghu Udyog Bharati (LBU), Amritsar, in collaboration with Fortis Escorts Hospital, also marked International Women’s Day with a seminar on ‘Empowering Wellness and Nurturing Women’s Health’ at Hotel HK Clark Inn, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar.

The seminar provided valuable insights into crucial aspects of women’s health, emphasising empowerment and wellness. The speakers from Fortis Escorts, Dr Ruchika and Dr Huma Noor delivered insightful sessions.

They shed light on crucial aspects of women’s wellness. Special guests Anjali Singh, Assistant Commissioner (GST) and Ragini Sharma, Director Finance, Amritsar Group of Colleges, added their own anecdotes to the session.

Priyanka Goyal, President of Laghu Udyog Bharati, Amritsar, said: “We need to expand the scope of female healthcare and it must be done quickly. Just like the cervical cancer vaccine, more womens healthcare needs must be identified and made accessible.”

