Intoxicants, bidis seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated 492 intoxicant tablets, 37 bidis and four heater springs from the high-security jail complex during a search operation on Tuesday. The same was found unclaimed and apparently thrown from outside the jail premises by unknown persons. The jail is surrounded by densely-populated areas and throwing prohibited material has become a menace here. A case has been registered under the NDPS and Prisons Act against unknown persons.tns

One held with sedative pills

Amritsar: The Chheharta police have arrested Satnam Singh, alias Satta, of Guru Ki Wadali for allegedly possessing 510 sedative pills. He was arrested at a naka by the police. A case was registered against him and he was brought on police remand for further probe. tns

Six women held for quarrelling

Amritsar: Division A police have arrested six women in preventive action after they were found scuffling in full public view near interstate bus terminus on Tuesday. They were quarrelling over a trifle issue. They were not desisting even after the intervention of the cops. A case has been registered.