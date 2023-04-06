Intoxicants, bidis seized from jail

Amritsar: Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated 492 intoxicant tablets, 37 bidis and four heater springs from the high-security jail complex during a search operation on Tuesday. The same was found unclaimed and apparently thrown from outside the jail premises by unknown persons. The jail is surrounded by densely-populated areas and throwing prohibited material has become a menace here. A case has been registered under the NDPS and Prisons Act against unknown persons.tns
One held with sedative pills
Amritsar: The Chheharta police have arrested Satnam Singh, alias Satta, of Guru Ki Wadali for allegedly possessing 510 sedative pills. He was arrested at a naka by the police. A case was registered against him and he was brought on police remand for further probe. tns
Six women held for quarrelling
Amritsar: Division A police have arrested six women in preventive action after they were found scuffling in full public view near interstate bus terminus on Tuesday. They were quarrelling over a trifle issue. They were not desisting even after the intervention of the cops. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills
The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...
Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP
‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’
On its foundation day today, BJP all set to launch election campaign for 2024
8-day celebrations for voter outreach