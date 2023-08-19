Intoxicants, heroin seized; four nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 18

Amritsar rural police have arrested Manga Singh of Bhindi Saida for allegedly possessing 1,060 intoxicating tablets. He was arrested from near Budha Dariya canal. He could not produce any documents regarding the medicines and therefore a case was registered against him. He was travelling in an Innova car when he was intercepted by the police.

In another incident, the rural police nabbed three persons with heroin. Akashbir Singh of Bhangwa village was arrested with 100 grams of heroin while Harpinder Singh and Rajbir Singh were held with 60 grams and 20 grams of heroin, respectively.

Separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered against them.